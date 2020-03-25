NBA Star Karl-Anthony Towns Gets Emotional as He Reveals Mom Is in Coma Due to COVID-19

7 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Rumble - Published NBA Player's Mother In A Medically Induced Coma Due To the Coronavirus! 05:48 Karl-Anthony Towns revealed in an emotional Instagram post late Tuesday night that his mother has been placed in a medically induced coma due to lung problems from case of COVID-19. The Minnesota Timberwolves star shared the story in hopes of bringing attention to the seriousness of the spread of...