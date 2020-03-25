Global  

NBA Star Karl-Anthony Towns Gets Emotional as He Reveals Mom Is in Coma Due to COVID-19

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Through a YouTube video, the Minnesota Timberwolves player also urges people to take the global pandemic very seriously and practice social distancing to protect their loved ones.
News video: NBA Player's Mother In A Medically Induced Coma Due To the Coronavirus!

NBA Player's Mother In A Medically Induced Coma Due To the Coronavirus! 05:48

 Karl-Anthony Towns revealed in an emotional Instagram post late Tuesday night that his mother has been placed in a medically induced coma due to lung problems from case of COVID-19. The Minnesota Timberwolves star shared the story in hopes of bringing attention to the seriousness of the spread of...

