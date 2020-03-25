Elton John Hosting Living Room Concert to Aid Coronavirus Fighters

4 days ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published Elton John to Host Remote Concert Featuring Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey and More 01:16 Elton John to Host Remote Concert Featuring Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey and More On March 29, the ‘iHeart Living Room Concert for America’ will air on all FOX platforms and iHeartMedia stations across the United States. Its 9 P.M. EST time slot was originally scheduled for the ‘iHeartRadio...