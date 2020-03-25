Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Coronavirus Lockdown Violators in India Violently Punished by Police

Coronavirus Lockdown Violators in India Violently Punished by Police

TMZ.com Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
If you live in India and the coronavirus doesn't kick your ass, the police might ... if you're caught venturing out of your home during a mandatory 21-day lockdown. Video has emerged of cops in India violently attacking and punishing residents in…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus | Crawling, frog jumps: How cops are punishing lockdown violators

Coronavirus | Crawling, frog jumps: How cops are punishing lockdown violators 02:14

 Police have been coming up with innovative punishments for those who are violating lockdown orders amid India's battle with Covid-19. In Rajasthan's Pratapgarh, cops made violators do frog jumps on the road. One policeman was seen prodding a youngster with his cane to jump properly. Similar scenes...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

drdpknjf

Backbencher RT @ThePrintIndia: Lockdown violators to take care of coronavirus patients, says Rajasthan admin https://t.co/bdVW8eQ9rW 2 hours ago

ErnstNordholt

Ernst Nordholt Police in India use force on coronavirus lockdown violators - https://t.co/BlKdbBYWs6 #GoogleAlerts 3 hours ago

NaseerC

Naseer choudhary RT @AJEnglish: “The police will beat me. I’m afraid they’ll beat me.” Police across India are using force against violators of the countr… 4 hours ago

kevin_global

Sanjeev_Kumar @palkisu @WHO When will you start covering Coronavirus news in India? India putting forced labor to serve in Covid-… https://t.co/tW4p3w8Ygl 4 hours ago

sohail_mairaj

Sohail mairaj RT @alfonslopeztena: Police across India are using force against violators of the country’s 21-day nationwide coronavirus lockdown. https:/… 4 hours ago

HappaNarinder

Narinder Happa【नरेन्द्र हप्पा】 RT @EconomicTimes: #CoronaUpdate » 2, including BSF officer, test positive, MP count 35 » Kerala Police deploy drones to book lockdown viol… 5 hours ago

IamKiflom

{K!flom} #ኢድና ብሳሙና ንተሐፀብ RT @metesohtaoglu: 📸 Police in #India use masks on coronavirus lockdown violators. https://t.co/wJxfPQR7WG 6 hours ago

EconomicTimes

Economic Times #CoronaUpdate » 2, including BSF officer, test positive, MP count 35 » Kerala Police deploy drones to book lockdown… https://t.co/VQMvGzz41w 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.