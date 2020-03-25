Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Joel Osteen Non-Committal on Opening Lakewood Church for Easter

Joel Osteen Non-Committal on Opening Lakewood Church for Easter

TMZ.com Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Pastor Joel Osteen is still firing on all cylinders, albeit remotely, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, but he's not about to commit to opening up for business on Easter Sunday, unless the "authorities" say it's safe. Osteen appeared on "TMZ…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

drocktrot

d-rock trot Joel Osteen Non-Committal on Opening Lakewood Church for Easter via @TMZ https://t.co/lqDuQyqYL6 https://t.co/3gMV2540df 13 minutes ago

EileenSharkey

Eileen Sharkey Joel Osteen Non-Committal on Opening Lakewood Church for Easter https://t.co/PXwHchI3qu via @TMZ 1 hour ago

MikeSch95954709

Mike Schmidt RT @TMZ: Joel Osteen Non-Committal on Opening Lakewood Church for Easter https://t.co/X8odkTYh1D 4 hours ago

celebbdays1

Celebrity Birthdays Joel Osteen Non Committal on Opening Lakewood Church for Easter | TMZ https://t.co/sLWspAB4Wz 4 hours ago

ihartstein

Ivan Hartstein Just send money. Joel Osteen Non-Committal on Opening Lakewood Church for Easter https://t.co/3WuohOfFaF 4 hours ago

ArleneValledo

arlene valledo Joel Osteen Non-Committal on Opening Lakewood Church for Easter https://t.co/Vh2PKOTGSw 5 hours ago

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y Joel Osteen Non-Committal on Opening Lakewood Church for Easter https://t.co/guYAWed5vx https://t.co/3PfgUH9NDH 5 hours ago

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com Joel Osteen Non-Committal on Opening Lakewood Church for Easter https://t.co/ThpnKXUfKi 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.