Rob Kardashian Fires Back at Blac Chyna, Says She's the Bad Parent

TMZ.com Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Rob Kardashian's pushing back on Blac Chyna's insinuation he's a bad parent because Dream got burned in his care ... he says she's the bad parent. Here's the deal ... Blac Chyna got the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services to…
News video: Blac Chyna called DCFS to investigate Rob Kardashian

Blac Chyna called DCFS to investigate Rob Kardashian 00:53

 Blac Chyna had Rob Kardashian investigated by police and the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) after their daughter Dream suffered "severe" burns in his care.

