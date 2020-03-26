Global  

Ariana Grande Secretly Sending Cash to Fans Who've Lost Work

TMZ.com Thursday, 26 March 2020
Ariana Grande's well aware of the plight of many of her fans amid the coronavirus pandemic, and she's answering calls for help by sending some of them cash to get through these tough times ... TMZ has learned. Several sources have told us ... the…
News video: Ariana Grande promises new music if people stay home

Ariana Grande promises new music if people stay home 01:08

 Grande shared a 45-second clip of an untitled track on social media overnight and reminded her fans that by staying in and self-isolating.

