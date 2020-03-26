Drew Brees Donating $5 MILLION to COVID-19 Relief in Louisiana Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Drew Brees just announced he's donating $5 MILLION to the State of Louisiana to help with coronavirus relief efforts ... just days after signing a new $50 mil contract with the Saints. Pretty awesome move from Brees who's already beloved in New… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Ken Bikoff It's very nice that the Bulls and White Sox have committed to donating $200,000 combined to coronavirus relief effo… https://t.co/zx6k0x273g 8 seconds ago lisakozicki1015 RT @yashar: Drew and Brittany Brees are donating $5 million to coronavirus relief efforts in Louisiana https://t.co/z1c4SX9hOn 27 seconds ago AFriedman223 RT @nypost: Drew Brees donating $5 million to Louisiana to provide meals amid coronavirus crisis https://t.co/pZ58OzeG0t https://t.co/yShhL… 35 seconds ago e-news.US Drew Brees donating $5 million to Louisiana to provide meals amid coronavirus crisis - https://t.co/DJFouyMvUq 56 seconds ago FIG2 Sports Drew Brees and his wife Brittany are donating $5 million to the state of Louisiana to deliver 10,000 meals per day… https://t.co/GfExRkZ54e 2 minutes ago JGW RT @NFL_Memes: THIS IS AWESOME: Drew Brees announced that he's donating $5 million to the state of Louisiana to help the fight against the… 2 minutes ago mike smith RT @HBalzer721: Interesting that several NFL teams worth billions make a big deal of donating $1 million or a bit more for Coronavirus reli… 3 minutes ago Anonymous Rex RT @colleen_benn: Drew Brees and his family are donating $5 million to the state of Louisiana #SmartNews https://t.co/crIt91r77m 3 minutes ago