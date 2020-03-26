Global  

Drew Brees Donating $5 MILLION to COVID-19 Relief in Louisiana

TMZ.com Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Drew Brees just announced he's donating $5 MILLION to the State of Louisiana to help with coronavirus relief efforts ... just days after signing a new $50 mil contract with the Saints. Pretty awesome move from Brees who's already beloved in New…
