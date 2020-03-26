Joe Rogan Rips Gal Gadot For Getting Celebs To Sing 'Imagine'

Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Joe Rogan is blasting Gal Gadot for what he sees as a serious case of tone-deafness ... Joe says she's a "f***ing idiot" for singing "imagine there's no heaven." Joe just gave Gal an epic dressing down on his podcast, ripping her for getting tons… Joe Rogan is blasting Gal Gadot for what he sees as a serious case of tone-deafness ... Joe says she's a "f***ing idiot" for singing "imagine there's no heaven." Joe just gave Gal an epic dressing down on his podcast, ripping her for getting tons… 👓 View full article

