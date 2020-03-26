Global  

Jon Jones Arrested for DWI and Gun Charge In New Mexico

TMZ.com Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
UFC superstar Jon Jones was arrested for DWI and a gun charge in New Mexico Thursday morning, TMZ Sports has confirmed. Cops say they responded to reports of gunfire in Albuquerque at around 1 AM -- and when they arrived to the scene, they found…
