Angelina Jolie's son Maddox has returned from South Korea to be with his family

Lainey Gossip Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Angelina Jolie plus all six of her kids are in isolation together. But first, Angelina’s $1 million donation to No Kid Hungry was announced yesterday. In a statement posted to the organisation’s website, Angelina wrote: “As of this week, over a billion children are out of school worldwide because...
 Angelina Jolie has donated $1 million to help provide meals to children who usually rely on school lunches, but have been unable to amid school closures caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

