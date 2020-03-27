Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Cara Delevingne Brings New Dog on Grocery Store Run With Ashley Benson

Cara Delevingne Brings New Dog on Grocery Store Run With Ashley Benson

TMZ.com Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Cara Delevingne is the proud new foster parent of an adorable little puppy ... and she's already bringing the pooch on her essential coronavirus errands!!! The "Suicide Squad" star and her girlfriend, Ashley Benson, hit up Erewhon Market in Los…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: This is what happens when you're quarantined with toddlers!

This is what happens when you're quarantined with toddlers! 00:48

 This is the moment cleaning up toys descended into chaos when two grandsons created a new game of hitting grandma in the head with softballs. The clip, filmed on March 19, shows the moment Ashley's sons aged two-and-a-half and four decided instead of putting away their toys with their grandma,...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.