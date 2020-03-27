Global  

Kylie Jenner Slams Coronavirus Rumors: I Had Horrible Infection in the Throat

AceShowbiz Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star sets the record straight after a fan suggested that her battle with COVID-19 will be featured in an upcoming episode of her hit reality show.
News video: Kylie Jenner missed Paris Fashion Week due to 'horrible infection'

Kylie Jenner missed Paris Fashion Week due to 'horrible infection' 00:49

 Reality TV star Kylie Jenner has revealed she missed Paris Fashion Week in September because she had a "horrible strep and staph infection" in her throat.

