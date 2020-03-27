Global  

'Iron Man 2' Actor Arrested in FBI Sting for Alleged Attempt to Sell Fake Coronavirus Cure

AceShowbiz Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Keith Lawrence Middlebrook is facing one felony count of attempted wire fraud as a U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California warns people to be aware of similar scams during the pandemic.
News video: LA Man Accused Of Soliciting Investments For Fake Coronavirus Cure

LA Man Accused Of Soliciting Investments For Fake Coronavirus Cure 02:44

 A Los Angeles man is accused of posting videos on social media fraudulently claiming that he developed both a pill that would not only cure, but prevent, the novel coronavirus in an attempt to solicit funds from investors.

