Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Mark Blum's Death From Coronavirus Complications Upsets Rosanna Arquette and Cynthia Nixon

Mark Blum's Death From Coronavirus Complications Upsets Rosanna Arquette and Cynthia Nixon

AceShowbiz Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Sharing news of the 'Desperately Seeking Susan' actor's passing at the age of 69 was a spokesman for New York theatre troupe Playwrights Horizons through a social media post.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MosezellaJones

Mosezella Jones RT @cnnbrk: Mark Blum, a veteran stage actor known for films including "Desperately Seeking Susan" and "Crocodile Dundee," has died due to… 2 minutes ago

SherazKhan1992

Sheraz Khan RT @CNN: Mark Blum, a veteran stage actor known for films including "Desperately Seeking Susan" and "Crocodile Dundee," has died due to com… 4 minutes ago

BSBreastCancer

Mia Spano-Curtiss & Sondra Price Tribute: Madge reacted to the actor's death by sharing a shot of them together from the ... https://t.co/YMMrM5KG5t via @DailyMailCeleb 30 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.