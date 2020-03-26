Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Styles P Convinced He Contracts Coronavirus After Getting Flu For A Week

Styles P Convinced He Contracts Coronavirus After Getting Flu For A Week

AceShowbiz Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
The 'Can You Believe It' rapper says he 'almost died' but is able to heal when he turns to natural remedies and a 'juice/tea diet,' telling fans to 'stay away from people n do things to boost your immune system.'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Harry and Meghan a week away from quitting as senior royals

Harry and Meghan a week away from quitting as senior royals 00:53

 The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are a week away from quitting as senior royals, when they will stop using their HRH styles and no longer be able to have Sussex Royal as their brand.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Styles P Convinced He Contracts Coronavirus After Getting Flu For A Week https://t.co/uVBax6mhGT https://t.co/FG7UvewX5Y 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.