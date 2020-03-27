Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Britney Spears Clears Up Confusion Caused by Her 'Faster Than Usain Bolt' Claim

Britney Spears Clears Up Confusion Caused by Her 'Faster Than Usain Bolt' Claim

AceShowbiz Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
The ' ...Baby One More Time' hitmaker has baffled fans after she seemingly suggested that she was running the 100-meter dash in 5.97 seconds, beating the world record set by Usain at 9.58 seconds.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Britney Spears Clears Up Confusion Caused by Her 'Faster Than Usain Bolt' Claim https://t.co/ANH6lqRYVc https://t.co/gF0mN2LJsr 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.