Ivanka Trump Slammed for Using $39 Hand Soap Amid Economic Crisis Due to Coronavirus Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The daughter of President Donald Trump posts a video of her three children washing their hands to send message about slowing the spread of COVID-19, but it draws negative responses because of the expensive soap. 👓 View full article

