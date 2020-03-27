Global  

Rihanna's First New Music in 4 Years, Features on PartyNextDoor Track

TMZ.com Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Rihanna fans rejoice, she's finally giving you what you've wanted for years -- new music ... in the form of a collab with PartyNextDoor. RiRi's featured on his new single, "Believe It," which appears on the Canadian R&B singer's new album,…
News video: Dua Lipa, Rihanna & 5SOS drop pop music explosions

Dua Lipa, Rihanna & 5SOS drop pop music explosions 01:37

 These new pop albums could drown out the coronavirus.

Rihanna Jumps Back to Music With Partynextdoor on Grooving ‘Believe It’

Rihanna jumped back into music making for the first time in three years with a feature on Partynextdoor's grooving "Believe It," which dropped on Friday morning...
Bono Urges People to Keep Singing Amid Coronavirus Crisis in New Song 'Let Your Love Be Known'

Releasing his first new music in three years, the U2 frontman says the song is inspired by footage of Italians who sang together from their home quarantine.
