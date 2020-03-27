Rihanna's First New Music in 4 Years, Features on PartyNextDoor Track
Friday, 27 March 2020 () Rihanna fans rejoice, she's finally giving you what you've wanted for years -- new music ... in the form of a collab with PartyNextDoor. RiRi's featured on his new single, "Believe It," which appears on the Canadian R&B singer's new album,…
