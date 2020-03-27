Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson All Smiles in L.A. After Bout with Coronavirus
Friday, 27 March 2020 () Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are no longer castaways ... the couple's back in L.A. and they could not look happier. Tom and Rita were spotted in their Range Rover on Friday moments after landing at Van Nuys Airport. The couple grinned ear-to-ear ...…
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson may still be in quarantine, but they still want to do their part to help with voter registration. Hanks and Wilson have been in Australia where they have been recovering after testing positive for the coronavirus. The celeb couple posted on their official Instagram accounts...
