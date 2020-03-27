Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson All Smiles in L.A. After Bout with Coronavirus

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson All Smiles in L.A. After Bout with Coronavirus

TMZ.com Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are no longer castaways ... the couple's back in L.A. and they could not look happier. Tom and Rita were spotted in their Range Rover on Friday moments after landing at Van Nuys Airport. The couple grinned ear-to-ear ...…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Invite America To Join Their #CouchParty

Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Invite America To Join Their #CouchParty 00:32

 Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson may still be in quarantine, but they still want to do their part to help with voter registration. Hanks and Wilson have been in Australia where they have been recovering after testing positive for the coronavirus. The celeb couple posted on their official Instagram accounts...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JohnMKHarbin

John M.Harbin Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson All Smiles in L.A. After Bout with Coronavirus #SmartNews https://t.co/4WqZM4yhhS 9 seconds ago

NiMadeArini

Ni Made Arini Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson All Smiles in L.A. After Bout with Coronavirus https://t.co/fS68eY5GTv https://t.co/Rqy60mriC6 2 minutes ago

Techinfinityli1

Techinfinitylife Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson All Smiles in L.A. After Bout with Coronavirus https://t.co/GiijNbFLEI https://t.co/6aDxxRu8SP 2 minutes ago

CarlosSubic

Carlos Subic Danger Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson All Smiles in L.A. After Bout with Coronavirus https://t.co/2zY9CgMdst via @TMZ 5 minutes ago

TraceyRCooke1

TraceyRCooke WWG1WGA 😲🤔🤨 Hmm POTUS banned travel to/from Australia! So, how the heck is this possible? Also, her hair is magically brown… https://t.co/EBhzEtvo58 13 minutes ago

andrewcyyz

Andrew C RT @TMZ: Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson All Smiles in L.A. After Bout with Coronavirus https://t.co/C1SU7ibSBr 17 minutes ago

sir_wilsonvilla

wilson villa Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson All Smiles in L.A. After Bout with Coronavirus https://t.co/GNYrjAll7H https://t.co/hqSQiTHvbT 32 minutes ago

CelebrityZones

Celebrity Zones Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson All Smiles in L.A. After Bout with Coronavirus https://t.co/NJ4ZpxYLyj 43 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.