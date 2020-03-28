Drew Baldridge Spills How Coronavirus Altered His Proposal Plan to Fiancee Saturday, 28 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

When announcing his engagement to longtime girlfriend Katie, the 'Dance with Ya' crooner reveals he has to book last minute vacation to Aruba after travel bans ruined his Paris arrangement. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this AceShowbiz Drew Baldridge Spills How Coronavirus Altered His Proposal Plan to Fiancee https://t.co/AkZqUE6ltH https://t.co/pQ2QjntN91 5 days ago