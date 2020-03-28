Jessica Chastain Sets Off Second Child Rumors After Being Spotted With New Baby Saturday, 28 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' actress is caught on camera carrying an infant while out and about with her husband and their toddler daughter. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this AceShowbiz Jessica Chastain Sets Off Second Child Rumors After Being Spotted With New Baby https://t.co/9bqwJTFwzm https://t.co/nrkMg4l1Ai 2 hours ago