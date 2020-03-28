Global  

Jessica Chastain Sets Off Second Child Rumors After Being Spotted With New Baby

AceShowbiz Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' actress is caught on camera carrying an infant while out and about with her husband and their toddler daughter.
