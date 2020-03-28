Global  

Kate Winslet, Matt Damon and More 'Contagion' Stars Spread Awareness on How to Fight COVID-19

AceShowbiz Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
Cast members of the Steven Soderbergh-directed pandemic thriller film, including Laurence Fishburne and Jennifer Ehle, haved teamed up for the new #ControltheContagion PSAs.
