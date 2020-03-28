New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Reveals New, Cheaper Ventilator

Desperate situations require desperate measures ... and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo just unveiled a new, albeit crude, ventilator that may fit the bill, but he says it's "an unacceptable situation." The Guv held his daily news conference…

You Might Like

Tweets about this Barbara Anne RT @Thomas1774Paine: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo acknowledged Friday the state did have a stockpile of unused ventilators, despite his c… 30 seconds ago K. Rogerson RT @nytimes: In Opinion Maureen Dowd writes, “To the surprise of many who did not associate the name ‘Andrew Cuomo’ with the word ‘empathy… 33 seconds ago LadyEconomistDE RT @patjroach55: After witnessing the absolute professionalism and leadership of Gov Andrew Cuomo of New York during this #COVID19 crisis,… 53 seconds ago Clemmons This didn't take long at all. 728 people have died from coronavirus in New York state, Governor Cuomo says. https://t.co/LtId3NhkKo 57 seconds ago Mariella Palmer RT @politstrip: At the same time New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was screaming about not having enough ventilators in NY, there were 3 wareh… 1 minute ago Elizabeth Stone RT @nytopinion: "To the surprise of many who did not associate the name 'Andrew Cuomo' with the word 'empathy,' the governor has become a s… 2 minutes ago Such Wow RT @jtao98: Huawei donated 10,000 masks, 20,000 protective clothings, 10,000 gloves and 50,000 goggles to New York State. Governor Andrew C… 2 minutes ago President “Vivor and certain Sparkle” RT @atrupar: "The UK needs ventilators ... I hope we soon will have enough that we can help other countries" -- Trump has been more respons… 2 minutes ago