New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Reveals New, Cheaper Ventilator

TMZ.com Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
Desperate situations require desperate measures ... and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo just unveiled a new, albeit crude, ventilator that may fit the bill, but he says it's "an unacceptable situation." The Guv held his daily news conference…
News video: Cuomo: Number Of Deaths In New York Up To 385

Cuomo: Number Of Deaths In New York Up To 385 01:31

 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that the number of coronavirus-related deaths statewide has reached 385.

Tweets about this

ItsBarbaraAnne

Barbara Anne RT @Thomas1774Paine: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo acknowledged Friday the state did have a stockpile of unused ventilators, despite his c… 30 seconds ago

rogersonkaren

K. Rogerson RT @nytimes: In Opinion Maureen Dowd writes, “To the surprise of many who did not associate the name ‘Andrew Cuomo’ with the word ‘empathy… 33 seconds ago

LadyEconomistDE

LadyEconomistDE RT @patjroach55: After witnessing the absolute professionalism and leadership of Gov Andrew Cuomo of New York during this #COVID19 crisis,… 53 seconds ago

walterclemmons

Clemmons This didn't take long at all. 728 people have died from coronavirus in New York state, Governor Cuomo says. https://t.co/LtId3NhkKo 57 seconds ago

tourwithmariel

Mariella Palmer RT @politstrip: At the same time New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was screaming about not having enough ventilators in NY, there were 3 wareh… 1 minute ago

Slopiegal

Elizabeth Stone RT @nytopinion: "To the surprise of many who did not associate the name 'Andrew Cuomo' with the word 'empathy,' the governor has become a s… 2 minutes ago

WowChairmanBao

Such Wow RT @jtao98: Huawei donated 10,000 masks, 20,000 protective clothings, 10,000 gloves and 50,000 goggles to New York State. Governor Andrew C… 2 minutes ago

realworldrj

President “Vivor and certain Sparkle” RT @atrupar: "The UK needs ventilators ... I hope we soon will have enough that we can help other countries" -- Trump has been more respons… 2 minutes ago

