See's Candies Suspends Production Over COVID-19, Only Second Time Ever Saturday, 28 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

See's Candies -- perhaps the most iconic chocolatier in America -- is facing a bittersweet ending (for now) ... halting production because of coronavirus, which makes it a historical pause. See's made the announcement this weekend, saying it was… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Cathlene Sareli See's Candies Suspends Production Over COVID-19, Only Second Time Ever https://t.co/SW478Qtryf 13 minutes ago Tere Negus See's Candies Suspends Production Over COVID-19, Only Second Time Ever https://t.co/RK9JjUhb3w via @TMZ 29 minutes ago ROCKKSTARR11 RT @TMZ: See's Candies Suspends Production Over COVID-19, Only Second Time Ever https://t.co/1bwBrGRzzN 33 minutes ago Megs See's Candies Suspends Production Over COVID-19, Only Second Time Ever via @TMZ #saddestthingever https://t.co/nDcVKkzY6V 52 minutes ago Mugs McGinnis See's Candies Suspends Production Over COVID-19, Only Second Time Ever https://t.co/8eISxjkYeC 2 hours ago Carol S See’s Candies Suspends Production Over #COVID-19, Only Second Time Ever https://t.co/5LXPmO6u6X 2 hours ago Dizzed.com See’s Candies Suspends Production Over COVID-19, Only Second Time Ever https://t.co/XZoRQVlh4s 3 hours ago EpicNews See’s Candies Suspends Production Over COVID-19, Only Second Time Ever https://t.co/M9f00Yoxz6 https://t.co/jyryIagxMO 3 hours ago