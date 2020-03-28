Global  

Cardi B Vows to Start a GoFundMe for 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic, Free Him

Saturday, 28 March 2020
The incarcerated Joe Exotic has one new champion in his corner -- and it's someone with a big voice and a major platform ... one Cardi B, who says she wants him freed. The NY rapper went on a Twitter rant late-Friday night, with a bunch of messages…
News video: 'Tiger King' Exotic Animal Park Stays Open Despite Coronavirus Outbreak

'Tiger King' Exotic Animal Park Stays Open Despite Coronavirus Outbreak 01:48

 The Oklahoma wildlife park featured in the now-famous "Tiger King" documentary is currently open to visitors as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

