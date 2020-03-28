Global  

Actor Matthew Faber Dead at 47

TMZ.com Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
Actor Matthew Faber -- who starred in a number of cult classic films in the '90s -- has died ... TMZ has learned. Faber was found deceased Saturday inside his Van Nuys, CA apartment -- this after his family hadn't heard from him in some days and…
