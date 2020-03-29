Global  

NY Knicks Owner James Dolan Tests Positive For Coronavirus

TMZ.com Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
New York Knicks and Rangers owner James Dolan has tested positive for COVID-19 ... making him the first known major American sports team owner to contract the virus. Knicks PR announced Saturday night that the 64-year-old billionaire owner -- one…
 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus and is self isolating but will still lead the government's response to the outbreak.

