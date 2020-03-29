May 16 2020: The Moon, Venus and Jupiter will make a smiley face in the sky over North America Sunday, 29 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

This May 16, a crescent moon beneath Venus And Jupiter will form a smiley face in the sky. The occultation, says ABS-CBN News, will only be visible from the USA and Canada.



Sunday May 16, 2010 in Manila, Philippines This May 16, a crescent moon beneath Venus And Jupiter will form a smiley face in the sky. The occultation, says ABS-CBN News, will only be visible from the USA and Canada.Sunday May 16, 2010 in Manila, Philippines 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Anorak “May 16 2020: The Moon, Venus and Jupiter will make a smiley face in the sky over North America”… https://t.co/IymPwO0DIo 11 minutes ago Peter I love you to the moon, to mercury, to venus, to mars, to Neptune, to Jupiter, to Saturn, to Uranus, going around the galaxy and back.v 16 minutes ago Ayanda Radebe RT @DCnumerology: Your sun sign is your expression Your moon is your emotions Mercury is how you Think/talk Venus is attitude about lo… 19 minutes ago Indrani Chakravarty RT @Jai_Coder: Special day -10 September 2020 Sun - own house Moon - exalted Mercury- own house Venus - friend moon house Mars - own house… 2 hours ago AuntIzzy RT @DurgadasADuriel: Affirmation of the Day: Breath by breath, I connect with my body and feel its wisdom. I trust that Spirit is always a… 2 hours ago Sister Magdalene RT @KarenNeverland: Moon-Venus in trine to Jupiter-Pluto is bringing some beautiful vibes today. Completion of a long cycle of initiation.… 2 hours ago AstrologyNewsNetwork #MundaneAstrology KEY WORDS III #Sun - AUTHORITY #Moon -COMMON PEOPLE #Mercury - COMMUNICATIONS #Venus - FINANCE… https://t.co/eXE19ORsCX 2 hours ago अशौक @DEVENDRACHATUR1 Some dilemma. Seeing SUN,Mercury,Jupiter,Ketu,Saturn,Mars & Rahu in own house from 2nd Sept noon 2… https://t.co/CEEO6vcjjJ 2 hours ago