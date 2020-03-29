Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Coronavirus: When Dr Amged El-Hawrani died the media went into overdrive

Coronavirus: When Dr Amged El-Hawrani died the media went into overdrive

Anorak Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
When Dr Amged El-Hawrani died the media billed him as as victim of the Coronavirus. Covid-19 pandemic. Dr El-Hawrani, 55, was an ear, nose and throat consultant at Derby and Burton hospitals. He died last night at Leicester Royal Infirmary.

Sky News says he “died after testing positive for coronavirus”. No mention is made of any other heal concerns Dr El-Hawrani might have suffered. The Independent says: “NHS England has said the 55-year-old was the first front-line worker to die in the fight against Covid-19.” |ITV makes the link between the doctor and the illness explicit: “Consultant, 55, dies after testing positive for coronavirus.”
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

symposiumnet

Jennifer Speid Ironic that the fist casualty in the NHS is a minority when we are not represented in the media publicly. Explain t… https://t.co/4mIPBGkLJJ 36 minutes ago

SneekyHen

RonWillsher RT @RobExRAF: 😥😥😥 brings it home when it hits your local hospital and could have been one of the doctors who treated my eye last year. My… 45 minutes ago

RobExRAF

RobExRAF 😥😥😥 brings it home when it hits your local hospital and could have been one of the doctors who treated my eye last… https://t.co/gsKvDigdXh 46 minutes ago

Gary_J_G

Gary J-G This government should face a serious reckoning when this is over... https://t.co/GcmDhmSsWA 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.