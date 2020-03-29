Coronavirus: When Dr Amged El-Hawrani died the media went into overdrive
Sunday, 29 March 2020 () When Dr Amged El-Hawrani died the media billed him as as victim of the Coronavirus. Covid-19 pandemic. Dr El-Hawrani, 55, was an ear, nose and throat consultant at Derby and Burton hospitals. He died last night at Leicester Royal Infirmary.
Sky News says he “died after testing positive for coronavirus”. No mention is made of any other heal concerns Dr El-Hawrani might have suffered. The Independent says: “NHS England has said the 55-year-old was the first front-line worker to die in the fight against Covid-19.” |ITV makes the link between the doctor and the illness explicit: “Consultant, 55, dies after testing positive for coronavirus.”