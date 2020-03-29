'John Deere Green' Country Singer Joe Diffie Dead at 66 From Coronavirus

Country star Joe Diffie -- who skyrocketed to fame with his hit "John Deere Green" -- has died from the coronavirus ... this according to his team. The Grammy-winning singer passed away Sunday due to complications from the disease known as…

You Might Like

Tweets about this r kruser RT @RedDirt_Roots: Joe Diffie, Age 61, Dies From Coronavirus Country singer Joe Diffie, the '90's legend behind "Pickup Man," "Third Rock… 5 seconds ago Peyt RT @RScountry: Joe Diffie, the Nineties country star behind hits like "Pickup Man" and "John Deere Green," has died due to complications re… 8 seconds ago Bucci Mane John Deere Green on my all time favorite country songs. “He wrote Billy Bob loves Charlene in letters three foot hi… https://t.co/bOB9dyjUXn 8 seconds ago Mrs. B RT @RollingStone: Joe Diffie, the Nineties country star behind hits like “Pickup Man” and “John Deere Green,” has died due to complications… 10 seconds ago Kentucky Groyper RT @KySportsRadio: Damn. This makes me sad I loved Joe Diffie’s music: It’s Always Something John Deere Green Bigger than the Beatles Pr… 10 seconds ago Lindsey Hammers RT @KySportsRadio: My Joe Diffie Top 10: 1. Always Something (one of my favorite country songs ever) 2. John Deere Green 3. Home 4. Prop… 11 seconds ago chris ray RT @whnt: Diffie, a Tulsa native, was known for his hits in the ’90s such as, “Honky Tonk Attitude,” “Prop Me Up Beside The Jukebox,” and “… 12 seconds ago peristeraRa. 🇬🇷🇬🇷🇬🇷🇬🇷 RT @fox32news: REST IN PEACE: Country star Joe Diffie, known for the hit songs “Honky Tonk Attitude,” “Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox,” “Joh… 14 seconds ago