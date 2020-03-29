Global  

'John Deere Green' Country Singer Joe Diffie Dead at 66 From Coronavirus

TMZ.com Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
Country star Joe Diffie -- who skyrocketed to fame with his hit "John Deere Green" -- has died from the coronavirus ... this according to his team. The Grammy-winning singer passed away Sunday due to complications from the disease known as…
