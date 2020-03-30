Donald Trump hails Coronavirus as a ‘ratings hit’

Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Parody dies a little more as Donald Trump hails coronavirus as a ratings hit. This is not from a spoof account. I checked:







“President Trump is a ratings hit. Since reviving the daily White House briefing Mr. Trump and his coronavirus updates have attracted an average audience of 8.5 million on cable news, roughly the viewership of the season finale of ‘The Bachelor.’ Numbers are continuing to rise…



— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

2 days ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit News - Published Biden Attacks Trump On Coronavirus Response In New Ad 00:32 Former Vice President Joe Biden released a video criticizing President Donald Trump’s actions toward the coronavirus pandemic. The video showed Trump’s comments about the outbreak alongside the rising tally of U.S. cases. Trump says the U.S. had the outbreak under control and said it would...