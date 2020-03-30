Global  

Donald Trump hails Coronavirus as a 'ratings hit'

Anorak Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Parody dies a little more as Donald Trump hails coronavirus as a ratings hit. This is not from a spoof account. I checked:



“President Trump is a ratings hit. Since reviving the daily White House briefing Mr. Trump and his coronavirus updates have attracted an average audience of 8.5 million on cable news, roughly the viewership of the season finale of ‘The Bachelor.’ Numbers are continuing to rise…

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020
Credit: Wochit News
News video: Biden Attacks Trump On Coronavirus Response In New Ad

Biden Attacks Trump On Coronavirus Response In New Ad 00:32

 Former Vice President Joe Biden released a video criticizing President Donald Trump’s actions toward the coronavirus pandemic. The video showed Trump’s comments about the outbreak alongside the rising tally of U.S. cases. Trump says the U.S. had the outbreak under control and said it would...

Tweets about this

TheAnorak

Anorak Donald Trump hails Coronavirus as a ‘ratings hit’ https://t.co/80X0bXJIiG https://t.co/awXCre7F1m 48 minutes ago

hurricane_hails

Hailey RT @JamesFLoveIV: On February 7th, 2020, Donald Trump sent 17.8 TONS of Medical Supplies to China, including Respirators, Masks, and Gowns.… 21 hours ago

arnoyuma

ronoosterbeek RT @arnoyuma: Donald Trump hails Senate for passing $2.2trillion coronavirus bill but most Americans won’t see payouts for weeks https://t.… 4 days ago

arnoyuma

ronoosterbeek Donald Trump hails Senate for passing $2.2trillion coronavirus bill but most Americans won’t see payouts for weeks https://t.co/tb4H1HTm1d 4 days ago

hurricane_hails

Hailey RT @NBCNightlyNews: NEW: President Trump announces he will activate the federal National Guard to assist Washington, California and New Yor… 1 week ago

