Boxer Billy Joe Saunders Suspended After Posting Video About Hitting Women

TMZ.com Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Boxing rising star Billy Joe Saunders -- who's supposed to fight Canelo Alvarez in May -- has been hit with a suspension after posting a controversial video on social media where he talks about hitting women. The 30-year-old WBO super middleweight…
