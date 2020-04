Mega-rich TV evangelist executes judgement on Covid-19 Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

US televangelist Kenneth Copeland will slay the coronavirus by channelling God’s powers. It’s the smackdown we’ve been waiting for:







Here is scamvangelist Kenneth Copeland DESTROYING the virus through what I can only describe as a Christian magic spell.



"In the name of Jesus… I execute judgment on you, COVID-19!… It! Is! Finished! It! Is! Over!" pic.twitter.com/EyRosWxcHp



— Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) March 29, 2020



Here's Kenneth explaining why God made private jets:

