Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > 'Stacy's Mom' Singer Adam Schlesinger Hospitalized with Coronavirus

'Stacy's Mom' Singer Adam Schlesinger Hospitalized with Coronavirus

TMZ.com Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Adam Schlesinger -- co-founder of the "Stacy's Mom" band Fountains of Wayne -- is fighting for his life as he battles COVID-19. Adam's girlfriend tells TMZ ... he's been hospitalized in upstate NY and is currently on a ventilator. She says Adam…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

fan_pacer

Pacer Fan RT @TMZ: 'Stacy's Mom' Singer Adam Schlesinger Hospitalized with Coronavirus https://t.co/nbkTGzKcVi 33 seconds ago

JenifferLovers

Jeniffer Lopez 'Stacy's Mom' Singer Adam Schlesinger Hospitalized with Coronavirus https://t.co/FhQiqzfvOr 13 minutes ago

dgendvil

Derek Gendvil 'Stacy's Mom' Singer Adam Schlesinger Hospitalized with Coronavirus https://t.co/foVzAmFlfc via @TMZ 21 minutes ago

PeoplesCeleb

Celeb news 'Stacy's Mom' Singer Adam Schlesinger Hospitalized with Coronavirus https://t.co/UU4mfJ0TWI 24 minutes ago

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com ‘Stacy’s Mom’ Singer Adam Schlesinger Hospitalized with Coronavirus https://t.co/nBRF0uwnj6 27 minutes ago

newspages

Newspages 'Stacy's Mom' Singer Adam Schlesinger Hospitalized with Coronavirus TMZ | March 31, 2020 https://t.co/BLRy91KVuq #news 46 minutes ago

WooPinkNews

🇺🇸 Woopink.com Celeb 🥂 & Gossip 🎭 & More 🔥 ‘Stacy’s Mom’ Singer Adam Schlesinger Hospitalized with Coronavirus https://t.co/uDCqyilOUb https://t.co/l9tsJRrDNl 51 minutes ago

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y 'Stacy's Mom' Singer Adam Schlesinger Hospitalized with Coronavirus https://t.co/j3YTeWCylH https://t.co/DcH5wBR51G 55 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.