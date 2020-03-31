Global  

Chris Cuomo Diagnosed With COVID-19, Anchoring CNN From Home

TMZ.com Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Chris Cuomo's spent plenty of time talking about coronavirus on CNN, and now he's got a first-person account of what it's really like ... because he has the virus. Chris says he's tested positive for COVID-19 ... but so far CNN says he's feeling…
News video: Chris Cuomo’s Coronavirus Message

Chris Cuomo’s Coronavirus Message 01:18

 CNN’s Chris Cuomo returned to the airwaves after announcing that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

