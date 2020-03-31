Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > John Krasinski reunites with The Office co-star Steve Carell on new YouTube show Some Good News

John Krasinski reunites with The Office co-star Steve Carell on new YouTube show Some Good News

Lainey Gossip Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
In another world, John Krasinski would have hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time over the weekend, fulfilling a childhood dream. Instead, he posted his first Some Good News broadcast to YouTube from a Weekend Update-like desk late on Sunday, in front of a logo created by his daughters, and ...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know - Published < > Embed
News video: John Krasinski hosts uplifting talk show

John Krasinski hosts uplifting talk show "Some Good News" 00:46

 John Krasinski reunites with ‘Office’ alum Steve Carell on his new internet talk show

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FredericReid2

Frederic Reid RT @RottenTomatoes: John Krasinski shares #SomeGoodNews from around the world and reunites with @SteveCarell for #TheOffice's 15th annivers… 17 minutes ago

devoradotv

DevoradoTV John Krasinski Reunites With Steve Carell For New YouTube Series ‘Some Good News’ Amid COVID-19 Pandemic… https://t.co/oPNdYJJWyR 3 hours ago

wrrv

WRRV John Krasinski Reunites With Steve Carell on New YouTube Channel https://t.co/2iwMsJI9BI 4 hours ago

mariannsoyyo

marian navarro RT @EW: Watch John Krasinski reunite with Steve Carell to talk about their favorite The Office memories https://t.co/SLdECYsR2u 5 hours ago

LehrenNetworks

Lehren Networks John Krasinski Reunites With ‘The Office’ Co-Star Steve Carell #SomeGoodNews https://t.co/utMIpmKj6S 6 hours ago

ETCanada

ET Canada .@johnkrasinski launches "Some Good News" newscast on @YouTube reunites with @SteveCarell https://t.co/2T2EZ4ZDX9 7 hours ago

ttechoftomorrow

The Tech Of Tomorrow John Krasinski Launches Some Good News, Reunites with Steve Carell – https://t.co/mPKDH0L9Lc https://t.co/pfiBAk9AmW https://t.co/0B9mHdamDU 8 hours ago

RobFishbeck

Rob Fishbeck RT @EW: Watch John Krasinski reunite with Steve Carell to talk about their favorite #TheOffice memories https://t.co/EaNO26ALgz 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.