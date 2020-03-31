Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Joe Exotic Reveling in 'Tiger King' Fame, But Currently in Quarantine

Joe Exotic Reveling in 'Tiger King' Fame, But Currently in Quarantine

TMZ.com Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
'Tiger King' star Joe Exotic isn't able to enjoy his newfound celebrity status as a free man, but he's making the most of it behind bars ... or at least he was, until he got quarantined. Sources close to the convicted former Oklahoma zoo owner and…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Cardi B jokes about starting a GoFundMe for Joe Exotic from Netflix's 'Tiger King'

Cardi B jokes about starting a GoFundMe for Joe Exotic from Netflix's 'Tiger King' 00:56

 Cardi B took to Twitter as she binge-watched Netflix's popular new docuseries, 'Tiger King'.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.