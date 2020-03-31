Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are properly dressed for their daily dog walk in LA

Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

Everyone knows now that Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are isolating together and the paps know that there’s a dog at home, and dogs have to go out at least once a day, preferably more. So we’re getting daily shots of their dog walk and every day they’re as into each other as ever – which they have to... 👓 View full article

