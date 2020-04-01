Global  

'Tiger King' Lawyer Eager to Help in Don Lewis Cold Case Investigation

Wednesday, 1 April 2020
The case of 'Tiger King' star Carole Baskin's dead husband has fresh eyes on it now, which is welcome news to his lawyer ... who says he's eager to help authorities uncover the truth. Joe Fritz was the attorney for Don Lewis, Carole's deceased…
News video: Hillsborough sheriff asks for new leads for missing man featured in Netflix's 'Tiger King'

Hillsborough sheriff asks for new leads for missing man featured in Netflix's 'Tiger King' 01:59

 On Monday, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister tweeted that since Tiger King is "all the rage," he thought it was a good time to ask for new leads on the cold case.

