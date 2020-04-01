Global  

George Foreman Counseled Wilder After Fury Fight, Just Like 'Rumble In The Jungle'

TMZ.com Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
George Foreman counseled Deontay Wilder after his crushing loss to Tyson Fury ... telling TMZ Sports he's the only man who understands what the Bronze Bomber's feeling -- 'cause Muhammad Ali humbled him the same way during "The Rumble in the…
