NBA's Marcus Smart Donating Blood Plasma After Beating COVID-19 To Help Sick

TMZ.com Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Call this the biggest assist of the year so far for Marcus Smart ... the NBA player is donating his blood plasma after beating coronavirus to try to help others recover from the disease as well. Some COVID-19 experts believe by taking the plasma of…
News video: Celtics' Marcus Smart To Donate Blood Plasma For Coronavirus Research

Celtics' Marcus Smart To Donate Blood Plasma For Coronavirus Research 00:54

 WBZ-TV's Breana Pitts reports.

