Ruth Bader Ginsburg Still Working Out with Trainer Despite Coronavirus

TMZ.com Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Here's some good news we can all use ... Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her trusted trainer are still pumping iron despite the coronavirus shutting down gyms across much of the country. Go Ruth, go!!! The Supreme Court Justice's personal trainer, Bryant…
News video: Coronavirus Can't Mess With 87-Year-Old Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Workout Routine

Coronavirus Can't Mess With 87-Year-Old Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Workout Routine 00:39

 The coronavirus pandemic can’t mess with Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s workout routine.

