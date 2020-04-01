Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Lindsay Lohan announces new music a day before April Fool's Day

Lindsay Lohan announces new music a day before April Fool's Day

Lainey Gossip Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Lindsay Lohan announces new music a day before April Fool's DayIs quarantine a good or bad time to release music? Lady Gaga postponed the release of her upcoming album Chromatica because according to her, “I want use to be able to dance together, sweat together, hug and kiss each other, and make it the most bombastic celebration of all time.” Donald Glover, on ...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Billboard News - Published < > Embed
News video: Lindsay Lohan's New Song 'Back to Me,' Oprah Says 'It's Nice to Be In a Drake Song' & More | Billboard News

Lindsay Lohan's New Song 'Back to Me,' Oprah Says 'It's Nice to Be In a Drake Song' & More | Billboard News 01:46

 Beyonce just reached a major milestone, Oprah praises Lil Yachty, Drake and DaBaby's "Oprah's Bank Account" and Lindsay Lohan is back with new music!

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AhmedAh16596746

Ahmed Zaidy RT @PopBase: Lindsay Lohan announces her return to music in new teaser! https://t.co/cF5nyplXjj 2 days ago

etalkCTV

etalk Looks like #LindsayLohan is planning a return to music, very soon. https://t.co/Ey0IXqON0j 3 days ago

VirginRadioVIC

Virgin Radio Victoria Lindsay Lohan is releasing new music tomorrow. WHAT YEAR IS IT?! https://t.co/ETcxHXodUU 3 days ago

etalkCTV

etalk Looks like #LindsayLohan is planning a return to music, very soon. https://t.co/PDyXFQD04Z 3 days ago

westhamnews2019

West Ham United News Lindsay Lohan announces her return to music with new single coming soon https://t.co/go0XshLbYs 3 days ago

etalkCTV

etalk Looks like #LindsayLohan is planning a return to music, very soon. https://t.co/gCeJYp4xWB 3 days ago

GassemShuaib

♪ ♫ ♪ ♫ ♪ ♫ ♪ ♫ ♫ ♪ RT @UKMoments: Lindsay Lohan announces her return to music after 12 years. https://t.co/xDvPVFQs64 3 days ago

gaysinthejungle

Gays In The Jungle RT @AttitudeMag: She's BACK! @lindsaylohan announces her return to music with new video: https://t.co/XfqvQaHlQA https://t.co/2Ltnr5xiai 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.