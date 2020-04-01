Skate Legend Jeff Grosso Dies, Tony Hawk Pays Tribute Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Law enforcement tells TMZ Sports ... Grosso passed away Tuesday at Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach, California. We're told there is no obvious cause of death at the moment. An autopsy is expected to be performed. Skateboarding legend Jeff Grosso --… 👓 View full article

