Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Skate Legend Jeff Grosso Dies, Tony Hawk Pays Tribute

Skate Legend Jeff Grosso Dies, Tony Hawk Pays Tribute

TMZ.com Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Law enforcement tells TMZ Sports ... Grosso passed away Tuesday at Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach, California. We're told there is no obvious cause of death at the moment. An autopsy is expected to be performed. Skateboarding legend Jeff Grosso --…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TSBG_CEO

⚖Travis Bell⚖ Skate Legend Jeff Grosso Dies, Tony Hawk Pays Tribute https://t.co/mFyagLaAEv via @TMZ 5 minutes ago

Salcido314

Walter Salcido Skate Legend Jeff Grosso Dies, Tony Hawk Pays Tribute My first expensive board way back in the day was a Santa Cru… https://t.co/1sn7mjHBzY 11 minutes ago

paulgallipeau

Paul John James Skate Legend Jeff Grosso Dies, Tony Hawk Pays Tribute https://t.co/3HBpbdp8sn via @TMZ 25 minutes ago

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com Skate Legend Jeff Grosso Dies, Tony Hawk Pays Tribute https://t.co/XOIeTFkicJ 28 minutes ago

klwatofficial

Klwat Skate Legend Jeff Grosso Dies, Tony Hawk Pays Tribute https://t.co/i7rPHGRRzO 54 minutes ago

StarbuzzGR

Starbuzz Skate Legend Jeff Grosso Dies, Tony Hawk Pays Tribute - https://t.co/ofJuCzNiw5 #starbuzz 1 hour ago

ekreils

Erin Reilly RT @TMZ: Skate Legend Jeff Grosso Dies, Tony Hawk Pays Tribute https://t.co/OutH9bX5SC 1 hour ago

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y Skate Legend Jeff Grosso Dies, Tony Hawk Pays Tribute https://t.co/ktfJZETK9W https://t.co/E9bNXt7rcl 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.