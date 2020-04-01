Global  

Netflix 'Pandemic' Doctor Says He Has Potential Coronavirus Cure

TMZ.com Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
One of the doctors featured on the show, "Pandemic," says he may have found a cure for the coronavirus, and the military is now jumping into action to conduct tests. Dr. Jacob Glanville, who heads up Distributed Bio, explained his antibody therapy.…
