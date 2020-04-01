March 31 1990: the Poll Tax riot

Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

On 31 March 1990, the poll tax riots erupted in London’s Trafalgar Square. The story goes that police attacked 200,000 demonstrators. The riots were a catalyst for more sedate opposition to the tax. The tax was defeated by a non-payment campaign.



Poll Tax Riot 31st Mar 1990



