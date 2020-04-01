Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > March 31 1990: the Poll Tax riot

March 31 1990: the Poll Tax riot

Anorak Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
March 31 1990: the Poll Tax riotOn 31 March 1990, the poll tax riots erupted in London’s Trafalgar Square. The story goes that police attacked 200,000 demonstrators. The riots were a catalyst for more sedate opposition to the tax. The tax was defeated by a non-payment campaign.

Poll Tax Riot 31st Mar 1990

Poll Tax Riot 31st Mar 1990
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

riot_anthem

STREAM H/ITORIE !!!!!!!!!! RT @J5daigada: march of the poll winner, the poll winner of march #fgo #nobu https://t.co/OE8XK3FWJm 8 hours ago

AfedMids

Anarchist Midlands RT @AnarchistFed: 30 years ago on the 31st of March the working class took to the streets of London and told the government and their poll… 4 days ago

taratronic

Tara Montane RT @SouthwarkNotes: Happy Birthday Anti-Poll Tax Riot, London 31st March 1990. Just as important is the 3 years of an estimated 1500 local… 4 days ago

Anarcommunists

Anarchist Communist Group RT @_pasttense_: Also a post on the first Brixton anti-poll tax riot in March 1990: https://t.co/qTJfUYYANF 4 days ago

thedublomonkey

Peter Bennett London Poll Tax riot March 1990. I was there. I was 23. It was exciting, interesting and quite scary. I saw the smo… https://t.co/XjlQGrv0kT 4 days ago

_pasttense_

Past Tense Also a post on the first Brixton anti-poll tax riot in March 1990: https://t.co/qTJfUYYANF 4 days ago

MrPaulGallagher

Paul Gallagher March 31 1990: the Poll Tax riot https://t.co/xDmraoQ9lg 5 days ago

melaniepowell20

Melanie Powell RT @wrkclasshistory: #OtD 31 March 1990, the poll tax riots broke out in Trafalgar Square, after police attacked a group of 200,000 demonst… 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.