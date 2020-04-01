Show Your Work: Rebranding “Harry and Meghan”

Wednesday, 1 April 2020 () Today is the first day of House Sussex V 2.0. And since they no longer can have “royal” in the names of their accounts, and we happen to have Duana, The Name Therapist here, we discuss on this new episode of Show Your Work what naming possibilities are available to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as ...
A look at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in numbers as they officially step back from royal duties. Harry and Meghan, who are now living in Los Angeles, will spend the next few months focusing on baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, and privately supporting their existing charities and developing...
Buckingham Palace was blindsided by Prince Harry and wife Meghan's announcement that they were taking a step back from their royal duties. There are reports that... CBS News Also reported by •New Zealand Herald •Reuters •WorldNews
After months of gossip and drama, these are the last days of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as senior members of the British royal family. After putting up their... Lainey Gossip Also reported by •WorldNews •CBS News •IndiaTimes •Just Jared •Reuters