Show Your Work: Rebranding “Harry and Meghan”

Lainey Gossip Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Today is the first day of House Sussex V 2.0. And since they no longer can have “royal” in the names of their accounts, and we happen to have Duana, The Name Therapist here, we discuss on this new episode of Show Your Work what naming possibilities are available to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as ...
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Harry and Meghan in numbers

Harry and Meghan in numbers 01:08

 A look at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in numbers as they officially step back from royal duties. Harry and Meghan, who are now living in Los Angeles, will spend the next few months focusing on baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, and privately supporting their existing charities and developing...

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Set to Launch New Charitable Foundation Archewell | THR News [Video]

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Set to Launch New Charitable Foundation Archewell | THR News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have outlined plans for a new charitable foundation called Archewell.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:41Published
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan announce charity name [Video]

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan announce charity name

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's new charity is called Archewell The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced earlier this year that they were stepping down as senior royals, and they are now "looking..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:04Published

Buckingham Palace reels from Harry & Meghan's surprise announcement

Buckingham Palace was blindsided by Prince Harry and wife Meghan's announcement that they were taking a step back from their royal duties. There are reports that...
CBS News Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldReutersWorldNews

Today is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's last day as senior members of the British royal family

After months of gossip and drama, these are the last days of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as senior members of the British royal family. After putting up their...
Lainey Gossip Also reported by •WorldNewsCBS NewsIndiaTimesJust JaredReuters

