Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Sends Team Jet to Bring 1.2 Million Masks from China

TMZ.com Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Pretty awesome move from New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft who sent his team jet on a mission to China to bring back 1.2 million N95 masks! Kraft reportedly negotiated with several big wigs around the globe to get the masks -- used by health…
Credit: WCVB - Published < > Embed
News video: Robert Kraft providing plane to get protective equipment to medical professionals

Robert Kraft providing plane to get protective equipment to medical professionals 01:13

 New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is using the teams plane to get protective equipment for local medical professionals.

