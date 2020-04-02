Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are allegedly contacting paps to photograph them

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are allegedly contacting paps to photograph them

Lainey Gossip Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas stepped out again yesterday for their dog walk and, once again, in the presence of the paparazzi, couldn’t keep from touching each other. If you’re here often, and if you spend any time consuming gossip online, you’ve likely been side-eyeing this since they went into iso...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published
News video: Ana De Armas very 'happy' in quarantine with Ben Affleck

Ana De Armas very 'happy' in quarantine with Ben Affleck 01:12

 Ana De Armas very 'happy' in quarantine with Ben Affleck The new couple are isolating together in Los Angeles due to the coronavirus pandemic and they having been having a wonderful time getting to know one another better. A source told Us Weekly magazine: " Ana and Ben went public with their romance...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ana de Armas posts sultry beach photos Ben Affleck shot during Costa Rica getaway [Video]

Ana de Armas posts sultry beach photos Ben Affleck shot during Costa Rica getaway

Ana De Armas has given fans a glimpse of her rumoured boyfriend, Ben Affleck's, photography skills in a series of new glamour shots.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:40Published
Ben Affleck calls on fans to donate to Feeding America food banks [Video]

Ben Affleck calls on fans to donate to Feeding America food banks

Ben Affleck has called on his fans to help disadvantaged people who are struggling to put foot on the table amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:43Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Ben Affleck & Girlfriend Ana de Armas Walk Their Dogs Together

Ben Affleck leans over to give girlfriend Ana de Armas a kiss on her head while out for a stroll in the neighborhood in Los Angeles on Wednesday (April 1). The...
Just Jared

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin show some affection while out for a walk in Malibu

Here are some shots from a few days ago of Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin out for a walk with her dog in Malibu. They’re not like Ben-Ana levels of PDA but...
Lainey Gossip


Tweets about this

daisy_razor

Daisy Razor-in-candy Lainey is still being suspiciously nice! I hope she gets that good Sussex insider info for it! https://t.co/hYF32ZFjfl 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.