Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Tampa Megachurch Pastor Closes Down Church, But Not Because of Virus

Tampa Megachurch Pastor Closes Down Church, But Not Because of Virus

TMZ.com Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
The Florida pastor who got hauled in by police for hosting a megachurch service despite quarantine and stay-at-home orders has FINALLY done the right thing ... he's closing the congregation. The Tampa-area minister, Rodney Howard-Browne, is…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: Tampa Bay Pastor Arrested For Hosting Service During

Tampa Bay Pastor Arrested For Hosting Service During "Safer At Home" Order 00:34

 The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested a Tampa Bay pastor for holding church services during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cbtuck62

Cathlene Sareli Tampa Megachurch Pastor Closes Down Church, But Not Because of Virus https://t.co/FklgAEhl8K via @TMZ 16 minutes ago

ErnestineCare

Thuiszorg Ernestine Tampa Megachurch Pastor Closes Down Church, But Not Because of Virus https://t.co/MP1CZa4pLB via @TMZ 32 minutes ago

LoyalPromise

Ms. Loyal RT @TMZ: Tampa Megachurch Pastor Closes Down Church, But Not Because of Virus https://t.co/Quoyzktqew 42 minutes ago

foggybottomgal

FoggyBottomGal ™️ Tampa Megachurch Pastor Closes Down Church, But Not Because of Virus #SureWhatever via @TMZ https://t.co/Pkh9RyvsXg https://t.co/HxkKtCIC9u 59 minutes ago

ravmlr

Michael Rothenberg (Mordechai Leib) You are a genius. Tampa Megachurch Pastor Closes Down Church, But Not Because of Virus https://t.co/Yhsi6yL6xT 2 hours ago

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y Tampa Megachurch Pastor Closes Down Church, But Not Because of Virus https://t.co/Gt74DiQVEn https://t.co/ESI3aY3Vn5 2 hours ago

ArleneValledo

arlene valledo Tampa Megachurch Pastor Closes Down Church, But Not Because of Virus https://t.co/CjKjtzguDb 2 hours ago

MrDonJackson

Don Jackson Tampa Megachurch Pastor Closes Down Church, But Not Because of Virus https://t.co/A24z2u5fUQ 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.